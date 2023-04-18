MadameNoire Featured Video

Serial baby daddy Nick Cannon shared with People Magazine the rundown of his daddy duties, especially when it comes to spending time with all 12 of his children.

On April 14, the actor, host and producer shared how he divided his parental time individually, stating that it “works a lot better” that way, but more so for his children.

On the matter, Cannon elaborated that being all together would only serve him because only “he would benefit from having everyone in the same space.”

The Wild ‘n Out host continued, “Because everyone’s busy, not just me. It works to be able to take the time trying to go to them and show the value of being with them and not forcing anyone to come to me.”

However, the father of 12 noted that the children all come together “when necessary” for specific events. The most recent was Easter, where the proud dad posed as the Easter Bunny in sweet snapshots with the youngest cohort of his offspring.

Cannon’s ever-expanding family includes his 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Since then, he has gone on to father ten more children, all within the age range of 3 months to 6 years old. The most recent is his second child with former Wild ‘n Out girl Alyssa Scott, who welcomed a baby girl, Halo Marie Cannon, in December. This new addition comes after the tragic death of their 5-month-old son, Zen, who passed away from brain cancer a year prior.

The Love Don’t Cost A Thing actor feels as though his current schedule of individual time with each set of children may change in the future, telling the news outlet that “I think as everyone probably gets older, and even as I slow down a little bit more, I’m sure everyone will start coming to me in one place.”

Cannon is very busy, from his longtime comedy rap show Wild ‘n Out debuting its 19th season this year and the premiere of his new AMP talk show The Daily Cannon on April 24.

The controversial procreator is striking his balance between his kids and business, with spending “qualitative time” at the top of his to-do list.