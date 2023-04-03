MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B isn’t impressed by women who brag about having sex multiple times a day on an every day schedule.

The “Money” rapper explained why it’s problematic for a couple to get it on so much during an Instagram Live session on March 31. While the mother and wife understood having sex three times a day, she said a man had to be under the influence or battling with their sexuality to want sex more than that.

“If your man wanna have sex with you four, five times a day, and we do that every day? Like girl, your man is on percs. Your man is on percs or your man is trying to convince himself that he likes pussy. Your man is trying to love your pussy ’cause ain’t no fucking way,” Cardi said.

The “WAP” rapper called out women who claim they’re sexed up multiple times a day, every day.

“That is not a flex. Go stitch your pussy up. Your man is sick.”

“You practically telling the world that your man on drugs,” she added elsewhere in her Live, according to HipHopDX. “Your nigga’s on drugs. Your man is on drugs. ‘Cause there ain’t no way.”

The 30-year-old rapper’s words may have been a reaction to Larsa Pippen’s revelation on part two of The Real Housewives of Miami‘s latest reunion. While reflecting on her marriage to NBA icon Scottie Pippen, the reality star said, “I had sex four times a night every night. I never had a day off for 23 years.”

The frequency of Larsa and Scottie’s romps in the bedroom made headlines as it shocked the reunion’s host, Andy Cohen, and her fellow Miami housewives.

Cardi and her husband Offset might not sex it up like Larsa use to, but the power couple often updates their fans with their bedroom activities.

Offset posted a spicy photo of Cardi on his Instagram Stories the day after she discussed how often couples should have sex. It’s unclear if his wife’s rant inspired her husband’s NSFW post.

Cardi opened up about how Offset put in down in the bedroom after showing off the couple’s Valentine’s Day festivities this year. She praised the Migos rapper and said, “That’s a real nigga right there. He knows my body, he knows what I like — the gifts I like, the vibe I like, everything.”