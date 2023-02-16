MadameNoire Featured Video

Let’s face it, Valentine’s Day is one of the biggest days of the year to flex — especially if you’re a celebrity.

Famous faces took to social media Feb. 14 to show themselves wined, dined, pampered and celebrated on the most romantic day of the year. While some showed off hotel rooms filled with red roses and balloons, others posted equally grand gestures of their partner’s affection.

Offset showed out for Cardi B after the two celebrated the launch of their Valentine’s Day McDonald’s meal with fans during a surprise meet and greet in Times Square Feb. 14. That evening, Cardi posted clips of a room adorned in red roses, designer gifts and sweet treats that was lit up by candlelight.

“My baby did that. I love him,” Cardi told her followers while admittedly tipsy from her V-Day festivities. “That’s a real n-gga right there. He knows my body. He knows what I like — the gifts I like, the vibe I like, everything. That’s my n-gga right there, love him.”

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris showed that quality time is one of their shared love languages. The two enjoyed a lowkey and intimate sushi dinner date on Cupid’s Day that exuded the couple’s romance.

Ari Fletcher’s V-Day included flowers galore, dinner and drinks with her man Moneybagg Yo. The latter gifted Ari a Bentley Flying Spur when the two went to a Euro Motorsport showroom before their dinner reservation. The high-end whip boasts a white exterior with red and black leather interior.

More Celebrity Valentine’s Day Gifts

Instead of going for traditional red roses, Big Sean switched things up by gifting Jhené Aiko a huge mixed bouquet of lilac and light pink blooms.

Fans have dating rumors swirling after seeing Lil Tjay’s gift to fellow Bronx rapper Ice Spice. Benny The Jeweler posted a clip of Tjay’s present — a “six figure” rose gold Richard Millie watch.

While it’s unclear if the gift was a romantic V-Day gesture, Benny posted the video Feb. 14 and told Ice Spice to come pick up her gift from her “Gangsta Boo” collaborator.

See more of the big Valentine’s Day gifts your favorite celebrities got below.

