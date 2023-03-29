MadameNoire Featured Video

Gabrielle Union and her 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James blessed our timelines with a post of affirmations and love March 27.

The Truth Be Told actress shared a clip of her and her little one saying beautiful “I am” affirmations in a room surrounded by mirrors. Union started the bonding moment by saying, “Tell me what you like about your hair.” Kaavia responded by saying she loves her “beautiful hair.”

Gabrielle revealed that she loves her “full lips” and “freckles.” She also described herself as “brave,” “scared sometimes,” “funny” and “smart.” Kaavia shared that she loves her “beautiful skin” and “eyes.”

When Kaavia said, “I am worthy,” her mother responded, “You are worthy.”

The 4-year-old led the mother-daughter duo in saying, “I am beautiful!” at the end of the clip.

“It starts at home,” Union, 50, captioned the post.

Social Media Reacts To Gabrielle And Kaavia’s Affirmations Moment

The clip got a trio of flame emojis from Queen Latifah and a heart emoji from Lexi Underwood. Other celebrities commented on how the heartwarming moment made them emotional.

“Why did you do this to me Gab… over here trying not to cry,” commented Meagan Good. “So beautiful. You are a phenomenal Mommy and woman. K I’m done.”

“Who’s cutting onions,” added A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Robin Thede.

Gabrielle and Kaavia’s special moment is similar to a clip the actress posted in July 2022. In the video’s caption, the actress said teaching her daughter “to love every part of herself is a full-time job with no days off.”

“I want Kaav to feel beautiful and powerful in EVERY room she walks into no matter who is standing next to her. Her beauty, her power, her love, is HERS.”

