Jonathan Majors was all smiles as he discussed his internet-breaking latest cover shoot at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania London premiere.

The actor recalled being in the middle of another photo shoot when snapshots from his February 2023 Ebony cover took the internet by storm. Majors explained that the hype surrounding the photos made him appreciate the people on set that contributed to the images coming to life.

“It’s great. Beautiful blackness, art, culture, creativity — that’s what we’re about. And it’s always good to make a ruckus,” The Ant-Man star added. “When it’s a positive ruckus.”

Jonathan Majors’ Ebony Cover

The theme for Majors’ cover shoot was “Supreme Swagger Meets Romance.”

“I was told many times that I didn’t have swagger,” Majors reflected with a laugh. “I was told I wasn’t cool. I was forced to be an individual in order to survive. I had to believe in my own way of doing things. And that’s what swagger is, you know. It’s a supreme confidence in how one thinks and what one is capable of doing.”

Draped in a floor-length red coat and surrounded by rose petals, Majors flaunted his bare chest and toned physique on the magazine’s cover. Photographer Keith Major captured the actor in front of red and light pink backgrounds exuding the romantic flare of February.

Stylist Alexander-Julian Gibbson confirmed on Tiktok that one of Majors’ looks pulled inspiration from the character Doflamingo in the long-running anime series One Piece. The actor rocked a red beanie, a fluffy Diesel coat and dark wash denim boot jeans with matching red distressed detailing. Gibbson described Doflamingo as one of the “top five flyest characters ever made.” On Instagram, the stylist added that Majors “chewed” the ensemble up.

The Emmy nominee donned Maison Valentino, Dries Van Noten, Ferragamo and Honor The Gift in his other looks.

See reactions to Majors’ latest cover down below.

