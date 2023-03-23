MadameNoire Featured Video

Halle Berry heated up the Instagram feeds of her 8 million Instagram followers with the steamy selfie she posted March 22.

The snapshots show a topless Berry in front of a mirror in a steamy bathroom. The first photo shows a glimpse of Berry’s smile, while the second picture faintly shows off a bit more of Berry’s physique. While the steam in the bathroom censors the images from displaying anything explicit, the photos leave little to the imagination. The Oscar winner donned nothing but stacked rings on one hand and her short curly tresses.

“Hump day self-love,” Berry captioned the photos.

Halle Berry In Her Self-Love Era

Berry’s latest topless tease comes a little over a week after she posted a video of herself undressed and with a similar freedom. The star sported a bare face, her décolleté and frizzy curls in a post ahead of the Oscars. Set to Michael Bublé’s rendition of “Feeling Good,” Berry dramatically whipped her head in the video and laughed. She captioned the clip: “Guess who’s going to the ball tomorrow.”

Berry’s risqué posts are thanks to the star’s fearless approach toward social media. The actress revealed that using Instagram has been liberating for her and her image while speaking with Harper’s Bazaar in 2020.

“[Being on Instagram] has been really liberating. For so many years, I felt that before I was really a part of social media, many times media outlets would write articles and they kept spinning the same story,” Berry said. “And they were telling the story about me that they either wanted to tell for their publication or just their limited view of who I was. Now with social media, I can control what people know about me and how I present it. One of the benefits of aging — there are many –but one of them is you just start to not give a fuck anymore. Excuse my French. But you just start to not give a fuck!”

“I’m just going to be me, and there’s power in that,” she emphasized.

