Ruth E. Carter, the costume designer behind both Black Panther films, made history after winning an Oscar at the coveted ceremony March 12. Carter has now become the first Black woman to win two Oscars, according to the Associated Press.

The 62-year-old snagged the Best Costume Design award Sunday night for her work on the Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In 2019, the legendary costume designer also won an award for her costume creations in Black Panther. Carter made history that year, becoming the first African American to win in the category.

Shortly after winning Sunday, Carter took to the Oscars stage to accept her award in a gorgeous yellow Valentino gown. The icon paired her stunning look with white statement earrings and long flowing micro braids.

In her acceptance speech, Carter thanked the film’s director Ryan Coogler for his support and called on the late Chadwick Boseman to look after her mother Mabel Carter, who she said died “this past week.”

“This is for my mother. She was 101,” Carter said. “This film prepared me for this moment. Chadwick, please take care of mom.”

Boseman passed away in 2020 after a difficult battle with cancer.

Carter then paid tribute to her mother backstage.

“I had a great relationship with her in her final years. The same relationship I always had with her. I was her ride-or-die. I was her road dog. I was her sidekick,” she said. “I know she’s proud of me. I know that she wanted this for me as much as I wanted it for myself.” https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cpto1fWjJ0H/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D

Carter has worked behind the scenes on some of the biggest films to grace Hollywood. Throughout her illustrious career, the star has lent eclectic costume designs to films such as Spike Lee’s Malcolm X, Steven Spielberg’s Amistad and Lee Daniel’s The Butler. She was also the costume mastermind behind Ava DuVernay’s Selma and the reboot of ROOTS.

Congrats to Ruth E. Carter!

