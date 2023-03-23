MadameNoire Featured Video

Naomi Osaka’s latest Instagram post captured the expectant mother rocking her baby bump while out in Japan.

The 25-year-old tennis champion’s baby bump peeped out from under her cropped forest green jersey in snapshots of herself posing on a busy street. Osaka paired her look with a hat, large gold hoop earrings, tie-dye parachute pants and sneakers.

Fellow tennis player Sloane Stephens commented, “Mama in Japan 🇯🇵😍 better not delete this!!!!!!!” and track star Allyson Felix left a trio of heart emojis under Osaka’s post.

A user named A.K.A. The Truth said, “You are serving with the baby bump rn.” Another user named Marsha J. Harrell said, “Bumping right along… I love it!”

Naomi Osaka’s Journey Into Motherhood

Osaka revealed her pregnancy in January. The four-time Grand Slam singles champion is expecting the child with rapper Cordae, whom she’s dated since 2019.

Osaka opened up about how the couple is preparing for their child’s arrival in an interview with PEOPLE in February. The tennis star explained that her pre-baby planning depends on whether an action will reveal the child’s sex to Cordae.

“I’ve been preparing, but he doesn’t know the gender yet, only I know,” Osaka told the outlet. “So it’s not like I can build out the room or anything.”

“So I don’t know, [I’m] just kind of winging it. That’s kind of the key motto in my life a little,” she continued.

Sharing her thoughts on what motherhood will be like post her baby’s birth, Osaka said she’s most looking forward to “the challenges” and the “learning” that’ll come with her next chapter.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of things that I don’t know, but I have a lot of really amazing people close to me that I can ask questions. Just a new adventure,” she mused.

