Wendy Williams’s forthcoming podcast may never see the light of day.

A source close to the media titan recently shared with The Sun that Williams told a group of friends there was “no podcast” coming in the near future. Allegedly, the former Hot 97 radio host said that the show was canceled.

“It’s strange, because she is saying there is no podcast, but is also telling people she’s going to return to TV,” the insider shared.

“It’s hard to figure out what is based in reality.”

In August 2022, the former daytime talk show host took to Instagram to tease The Wendy Experience podcast. Donning a luxurious white coat and flashy jewelry, Williams smiled in the promo image as she sat in front of her coveted microphone.

“Loading…” the caption read.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the show to drop ever since. Despite Wendy’s cancellation claims, the website for the buzzing podcast appears to be intact and up to date. Users can also purchase merch from the website.

The last time Williams publicly addressed the project was in November 2022 during a WBLS event. At the time, the Ask Wendy author told stans that her podcast would launch in several weeks. But first, the mother of one said she wanted to take some time off to travel, Deadline reported.

“I’m going to take a year of my life to fly and do and see things I’ve never done before … while I’m young enough,” she added.

Wendy Williams was spotted drinking last week, rep insists she’s celebrating her “new lease on life”

Last week, the 58-year-old was spotted drinking cocktails at her favorite New York restaurant Fresco by Scotto. Some patrons said they were concerned seeing the famed media icon drinking given her recent stint in rehab.

In September 2022, Williams checked into an undisclosed rehab facility for alcohol abuse treatment.

According to Page Six, several sources claimed Williams looked “lonely” while dining at the posh Italian hotspot until a group of friends showed up. Another diner alleged that the New Jersey native was determined to “get drunk.”

A third insider alleged that the talk show titan made a few bizarre comments while chatting with fellow diners.

“She told this table that she was looking for love — and like in ‘Sex and the City,’ she’s willing to fuck,” the witness alleged.

After dinner, the star and her friends jetted over to The Townhouse for a few more drinks. According to sources, the LGBTQ-friendly bar lit up when the former Wendy Show host stepped foot inside the venue.

Amid gossip about the boozy sighting, a rep for the former shock jockette issued a statement, telling fans that they didn’t have to worry about Williams.

Apparently, she was just out and about celebrating her “new lease on life.”

“Wendy has spent most of her life in the public eye, and when is out she likes to acknowledge her fans,” her rep Shawn Zanotti shared.

“She is happy and wanted to celebrate as she has a new lease on life,” Zanotti continued.

As for her spotting at The Townhouse, Zanotti said Wendy loved drinking at the buzzing Midtown gay bar and “fully supports the LGBTQ community, which is a big part of her fan base.”

We’re happy to see Wendy shining again, too!