It’s been over two years since Wendy Williams divorced Kevin Hunter and she is ready to love again.

During an appearance at WBLS’ Circle of Sisters event, the former talk show host shared what she is looking for from Mr. Right. One thing she isn’t looking to do is to tie the knot again.

“I don’t want to get married and I want him to already have kids,” she said while onstage. “I want him to be someplace around my age and you know, maybe 10 years younger than me, and maybe 15 years older than me. And we’ll be able to do things together like all of a sudden fly from New York City. We want to fly to France to be there for two days to have food or whatever.”

Wendy Williams Is Making Her Comeback Soon

Wendy Williams has been a hot topic for the past year ever since she didn’t return to The Wendy Williams Show due to medical reasons. After The Wendy Williams Show was canceled after 14 seasons, she promised to make a comeback with her own podcast, The Wendy Williams Experience. The shock jock recently shared a slideshow of her and her team working behind the scenes.

“About Last NIGHT… Team WENDY,” read the caption of the slideshow.

In the photos, she’s seen smiling from ear to ear alongside her manager William Shelby and others as she sits in her beloved purple chair.

In October, she finished her two-month stint in rehab and her publicist Shawn Zannotti said she was going to be back better than ever. It had been alleged that she had began abusing alcohol again.

“We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” Zannotti said according to Page Six. “Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.”