Calling all Black film enthusiasts! The inaugural First LOOK Film Festival Challenge and Tour is coming to HBCUs, and its first stop is in Chocolate City. Its purpose is to not only showcase Black cinematic art but to bring together the film community across these institutions.

Black films and their talent in front and behind the screen are not often uplifted by the entertainment industry. But the induction of this festival hopes to shed light on those who create and cherish this field. Set to be a college tour, Howard University will be the setting for its first leg starting March 23.

The festivities include panel discussions, a media reception and a “Talk Back” with Courtney Glaude, an acclaimed multi-hyphenate in the film industry. Glaude recently directed and wrote The Reading, starring actress Mo’Nique to much critical buzz.

The mastermind behind the First LOOK Film Festival is HBCU graduate Sheila Eldridge, CEO of Miles Ahead Entertainment. In partnership with HBCUgo.tv, Eldridge hopes to initiate a critical pipeline for young Black creatives into the entertainment industry.

“This is a first-of-its-kind event that will not only connect but develop HBCU students with an interest in film and TV,” Eldridge said. Combining both a film showcase and hybrid workshops, the festival is dedicated to teaching aspiring directors, producers and writers about the ins and outs of developing a project.

First LOOK will also include a student filmmaker challenge with a 5,000 monetary prize to the winner. In addition, their project will be featured at Howard’s fall rendition of the festival. Students are encouraged to submit their films that span categories from fitness and family to animation and documentary.

While the film tour begins at the Hilltop, it will make its way down to fellow HBCUs, such as Clark Atlanta, Texas Southern, Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T and more. More information about the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival and Challenge Tour can be found on their website.