MadameNoire Featured Video

Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels are continuing their collaborative partnership with a new film set to debut via BET+ next month.

Titled The Reading, the horror movie will be the first film Mo’Nique and Daniels have worked on since the actress starred in Lee’s 2009 hit Precious.

The partnership comes after Mo’Nique and Daniels settled their estrangement over the actress’ claims that the producer told her she was blackballed in Hollywood after her 2009 Oscar win.

Daniels and Mo’Nique publicly made amends in April 2022 at a comedy event in Staten Island.

RELATED CONTENT: “Lee Daniels Gives Mo’Nique A Public Apology After Being Estranged For 13 Years”

Written and directed by Courtney Glaudé, The Reading is executively produced by Daniels, Mo’Nique and the latter’s husband Sidney Hicks.

Mo’Nique in The Reading

Mo’Nique’s character is recently widowed author Emma Leeden.

The author details the loss of her family in her new book Invasion and agrees to do a staged psychic reading with 19-year-old Sky Brown to generate press for the novel’s release.

Brown’s reading unlocks an evil force in Leeden’s home — and those present all face the threat of the spirits she’s summoned.

“The Reading is a rollercoaster of a project that I am thrilled to see come to life,” Glaudé said in a statement, according to VIBE. “I am a fan of the surgical performance by Mo’Nique and the love and commitment from the entire cast during the pandemic. I appreciate the dedication to bringing this, as I was told, ‘sick’ vision of mine to the screen; and of course, Lee Daniels for being crazy enough to executive[ly] produce the project and believing in me. I can’t wait for the audience to think they know, but have no idea what’s going to happen. I promise you… it’s crazy.”

Other stars in the forthcoming BET+ thriller include Denisha Hardeman, Ian Haywood, Charlene Brown, Lisa Alavi and Sara Alavi.

The Reading debuts Feb. 2 via BET+. See the trailer below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Mo’Nique Settles Discrimination Lawsuit With Netflix”