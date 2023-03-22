MadameNoire Featured Video

Latto is close to getting the charges dropped from her loaded firearm arrest in 2021. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the “Big Energy” rapper was arrested for carrying a loaded gun and concealed weapon while traveling through LAX.

In April 2022, the rapper entered into a year-long diversion program to have the charges dropped. Under the diversion program, the Atlanta-bred artist was required to complete a gun safety course and perform 120 hours of community service. She was also advised to avoid all firearms. Before her record can be expunged, Latto must complete all the requirements. A judge will determine if she has successfully completed the program in a hearing slated for April.

Latto confessed to her loaded gun debacle on Twitter

On Twitter, the femcee shared more details about the firearm debacle. Fans of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop star were curious to hear the true story behind her verse on Mello Buckzz’s new hit “Boom, Pt. 2.” in which she rapped, “I got locked up in the airport / Goddamn forgot the gun.”

Seemingly making light of the potentially reputation-damning debacle, the 24-year-old shared that she was busted in LAX with “a loaded Glock 17” in her Birkin bag during the 2021 incident. Police released her “a few hours” later.,

“Booked a $75k jet to my show in Alabama & still made it on time!” she added. “No cap in my rap. TUH.”

Social media users call out the rapper for “bragging” about her case

After she shared the details of the harrowing incident, a few social media users were quick to slam the rapper.

One Twitter user opined that her math skills weren’t up to par, implying that the cost Latto incurred to secure a private jet was more than the gig was worth.

Bart Baker, a crypto influencer, replied to the rapper, writing, “Wow that is extremely stupid. And good job booking a 75k jet for a 20k gig – you should be set 4 life with those finance skills.”

Other Twitter users called cap on the former reality television star being about that life.

After the discourse settled, the “Bitch From Da Souf” artist took to Twitter to clap back at the haters.

“A mf answer a question for my fans & y’all think a bitch tryna flex going to jail lmao what,” she tweeted.

Hopefully, she’s learned a thing or two from the ordeal.