Latto’s haters must have their panties in a bunch after online users bid close to $100,000 for a pair of the rapper’s used underwear.

The “Another Nasty Song” artist uploaded a post on eBay selling one of her many cheetah print undies after an online user called her out for wearing the same panties more than once.

Latto clapped back at “the panty police” after someone asked, “Can’t afford new panties?”

On Jan. 30, the ATL-repping rapper tweeted, “Auction live on eBay since I can’t wear them twice. Link in bio.”

Within thirty minutes, bidding for Latto’s undies reach over $90,000. The action reached $95,650, according to The Shade Room.

Latto and her cheetah print panties

Latto shared details about her beloved cheetah print undies on her Instagram Stories. She highlighted that the panties retail for $5 at Target before giving viewers a look inside one of her underwear drawers.

The rapper showed that she owns a minimum of five pairs of the now-viral cheetah undies.

If you’re interested, the Auden brand panties can be found on Target’s website by searching “Women’s Bonded Micro Thong” in the color “Natural/Animal Print.”

“I’m gonna wear a pair today and sell em tomorrow,” Latto said on her IG Stories.

“Mind you, I have a whole seperate drawer for all things Savage X Fenty,” she mentioned.

Despite all the bids the rapper’s underwear racked up, it seems like Latto won’t get her big payout.

A Twitter user tagged eBay under one of the rapper’s posts and asked the online retailer to verify whether selling used underwear is allowed on the site.

Latto’s panty auction page has since been taken down.

The rapper seemingly posted a reaction to her panty auction getting such high bids on Twitter Jan. 30. Peep the White Chicks clip Latto shared down below.

