Fresh from the high of celebrating her birthday, Kash Doll took to Twitter to defend herself after a tweet circulated that pegged the Detroit native’s age to be in her 40s. Fans also came to the rapper’s defense.

On March 20, Kash Doll, born Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, wrote, “​​Nah y’all really out here lying on me 40 is insane.”

Nah y’all really out here lying on me 😂😂😂😂 40 is insane — 3:14 (@kashdoll) March 20, 2023

The “Ice Me Out” femcee also noted that it was Black women coming for her regarding her age. She also questioned, “what’s giving 40?”

“Like, amd it’s a bunch of black women trying to make me old like… what’s giving 40??”

Like amd it’s a bunch of black women trying to make me old like… what’s giving 40?? https://t.co/4A2IYmP39q — 3:14 (@kashdoll) March 20, 2023

Fans quickly killed any noise a naysayer had about Kash Doll’s perceived age, noting that she was still fine as wine.

Not even 34 ppl really be high key haters with no damn shame now..40 bihhhhhh where..!!! — nun yah (@InternetRoyal_T) March 20, 2023

Tracy T, fellow Detroit rapper, beau and father of Kash Doll’s son, Kashton, also chimed in on the age slander, writing, “Only thing 40 is this Glock.”

Only thing 40 is this Glock — TRACY T (@TheRealTracyT) March 21, 2023

It’s just given they all hating because they not eating and you are the bodyyyyyy It’s given face card will never decline It’s given blessed it’s given raining Queen It’s given I’m that Bitch It’s given they just can’t take you 💋 It’s given why are you so obsessed with me — Tahj (@YuseefBardi) March 21, 2023

Kash don’t even look an age that baby there is TIMELESS!! ✨ — Princess Lyl Pretty (@LylPretty) March 20, 2023

Definitely! Not Kashton’s fine ass mom🥰 — Amor Kens💎👸🏽 (@__only1deezy) March 20, 2023

Far from it… they so 🧢 — DJ Banga 🤘🏾 (@DjBanga414) March 20, 2023

Ironically, Kash Doll has admitted in the past that she absolutely lied about her age.

In 2020, she joked about trolling fans about her birthdate.

“I say I’m a different age every other week, and it always get y’all hyped up ….,” the “No Lames” femcee wrote.

I say I’m a different age every other week and it always get y’all hyped up 😂😂😂…. — 3:14 (@kashdoll) September 23, 2020

The gorgeous and talented BMF star celebrated her 30-something birthday on March 14. She shared a collage of photos on Instagram on March 16. Donning a black body-hugging evening gown and a simple– yet refined updo, Kash Doll teased fans about “turning 21.”

“Turning 21 is the best feeling ever having all my loved ones in 1 building is the best gift a girl can ask for.. thank you for all my bday wishes ❤️ all i want is a few more albums, a few more roles, more merch, more businesses and a few more babies 🥹Thanks everyone for my bday wishes I’m blessed THANK YOU, GOD, you are the reason, “ she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kashdoll

In June 2020, the 30-something bombshell posted an image to Twitter that gave a good estimate of her real age.

A quick Google search revealed Kash Doll’s birth year ranged from 1989 to 1992.

Whatever her age is, she looks damn good.