Fresh from the high of celebrating her birthday, Kash Doll took to Twitter to defend herself after a tweet circulated that pegged the Detroit native’s age to be in her 40s. Fans also came to the rapper’s defense.

On March 20, Kash Doll, born Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, wrote, “​​Nah y’all really out here lying on me 40 is insane.”

The “Ice Me Out” femcee also noted that it was Black women coming for her regarding her age. She also questioned, “what’s giving 40?”

Like, amd it’s a bunch of black women trying to make me old like… what’s giving 40??”

Fans quickly killed any noise a naysayer had about Kash Doll’s perceived age, noting that she was still fine as wine.

Tracy T, fellow Detroit rapper, beau and father of Kash Doll’s son, Kashton, also chimed in on the age slander, writing, “Only thing 40 is this Glock.”

 

Ironically, Kash Doll has admitted in the past that she absolutely lied about her age.

In 2020, she joked about trolling fans about her birthdate. 

I say I’m a different age every other week, and it always get y’all hyped up ….,” the “No Lames” femcee wrote.

The gorgeous and talented BMF star celebrated her 30-something birthday on March 14. She shared a collage of photos on Instagram on March 16. Donning a black body-hugging evening gown and a simple– yet refined updo, Kash Doll teased fans about “turning 21.”

“Turning 21 is the best feeling ever having all my loved ones in 1 building is the best gift a girl can ask for.. thank you for all my bday wishes ❤️ all i want is a few more albums, a few more roles, more merch, more businesses and a few more babies 🥹Thanks everyone for my bday wishes I’m blessed THANK YOU, GOD, you are the reason, “ she captioned the post.

 

 

In June 2020, the 30-something bombshell posted an image to Twitter that gave a good estimate of her real age.

A quick Google search revealed Kash Doll’s birth year ranged from 1989 to 1992.

Whatever her age is, she looks damn good.

