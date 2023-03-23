MadameNoire Featured Video

Janine Nabers is a Black woman you want to know. Nabers has production credits for Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce, HBO’s Watchmen and Atlanta. And she’s proving herself to be an accomplished showrunner of the likes of Shonda Rhimes and Issa Rae. The rising talent has so much more on her horizon. Currently, it’s Swarm, the latest Black series to snatch our wigs.

Swarm has taken over social media conversations for its on-the-nose critique of the perils of “standom.” For its protagonist, portrayed by rising star Dominique Fishback, an obsession with a famous singer can lead to dark paths. Donald Glover, co-creator of Swarm, first collaborated with Nabers on an episode for season three of his hit show Atlanta. Now, they are merging their talents again to create this fictionalized portrait of a growing concern for the younger generation’s unregulated idolization. Now that all seven episodes of Swarm are available to stream on Amazon Prime, here are five things you should know about its incredible Black woman creator

1) H-Town Native

Nabers was born in Houston, Texas, just like the not-so-alleged inspiration for her latest show’s idol. Her H-town upbringing is a recurring theme in her writing. Swarm’s protagonist, Dre, is from the southern city as well. It’s no coincidence that Nabers, Dre and the fictionalized artist Ni’jah all hail from the area. Her previous work, including acclaimed play Annie Bosh is Missing, focuses on a recovering addict trying to make sense of herself and her surroundings in a post-Katrina Houston.