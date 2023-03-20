MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon recently discussed how it felt being married to a woman who decorated the walls of his childhood bedroom.

The host and comedian praised Mariah Carey, his ex-wife, while reflecting on their six-year relationship. Cannon opened up about Carey when The Shade Room asked him to name the greatest love of his life. “I mean, I always talk about that,” he said. “Then it goes viral, and our fans get mad at me. But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall — and that becomes my wife.”

Cannon described Carey as “the coolest person” he’s ever met. He also credited the singer with helping him develop the positive aspects of the man he is today.

“I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her,” Cannon admitted. “She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and [doesn’t] allow negative energy into they space. When I found that out about how remarkable she was — that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”

Nick Cannon’s Relationship With Mariah Carey

Cannon and Carey romantically split in 2014, six years after they tied the knot in 2008. The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2016.

The co-parents share two children — 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. As MADAMENOIRE reported in January, Carey allegedly wants to gain primary custody of the twins since Cannon is now a father of 12. The Masked Singer host’s brood includes children with five other women.

Carey reportedly feels that Cannon attempts to see their children as much as possible. “But she wants to put him on notice that he can’t just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children. And she wants legal standing as the twins’ primary caregiver,” a source told Radar Online.

Cannon said being with Carey was a “fairytale” while speaking on the Hot Tee podcast in July 2022. The Wild ‘N Out host admitted that he’d reconcile with the “It’s A Wrap” singer if the duo’s romance could “be the way it was.”

Read Carey’s perspective on the end of her and Cannon’s marriage below.

