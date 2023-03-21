MadameNoire Featured Video

Rapper Sukihana isn’t afraid to let it all hang out.

During a March 12 performance, the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star took to the stage dressed up in a barely there bodysuit that showed off her bare breasts and nipples. The “Wolf Pussy” rapper shared a brief clip of the topless performance on her Twitter account. In the 11-second snippet, Suki could be seen shaking her voluptuous breasts to a packed room as fans cheered her on from the audience.

“Grinch is my favorite song, childddd,” the “Shopping Spree” artist captioned the NSFW clip.

Grinch is my favorite song, childddd pic.twitter.com/TZV3TzSYgB — Suki WITH THE GOOD COOCHIE (@sukihanagoat) March 12, 2023

Social media reacts to Sukihana going topless

While some fans praised Sukihana for her topless appearance, several social media users criticized the rapper for performing semi-naked.

Twitter user @Pushtheline described the exhibitionist display as “disgraceful.”

This is the most disgraceful moment in rap history right here and I witnessed Cannibus pull out a note pad — Pushtheline (@youtookanoath) March 12, 2023

Another person wrote, “Hey @sukihanagoat. Are you an artist or a pornstar or a stripper? I’m confused.”

Hey @sukihanagoat Are you an artist or a pornstar or a stripper I’m confused — Emmy⚡️🪐 (@Emmy_kij) March 12, 2023

On March 19, the sexually liberated rapper took to her Twitter account to call out internet bullies. Suki stitched together a photo from her recent performance with an image a of white artist baring her boobs on stage. In the caption, the 31-year-old called out critics for colorism.

“Here are 2 free spirited performers. 1 is celebrated and the other received backlash the reason is because one is white and one is black. When it comes to color one is considered a hippie, the other is a hoodrat. It’s really not right so when I say I feel colorism, I mean it,” Sukihana wrote.

Here are 2 free spirited performers. 1 is celebrated and the other received backlash the reason is because one is white and one is black. When it comes to color one is considered a hippie, the other is a hoodrat. It’s really not right so when I say I feel colorism I mean it💖💖 pic.twitter.com/RgWccsWxRf — Suki WITH THE GOOD COOCHIE (@sukihanagoat) March 19, 2023

The Delaware native, born Destiny Lanette Henderson, wasn’t the first celeb to go topless on stage. Rock star Courtney Love freed the nipple during her performance at the Sao Paulo Music And Arts Festival in 2011. Kacey Musgraves made history in 2021 when she became the first artist to perform naked on Saturday Night Live.

And while Sukihana does make a good point about the double standard, the 31-year-old femcee is actually referring to racism and not colorism, as some Twitter users, rightfully, suggest.

racism* babe but facts — riya actin a smoochie (@punanitsnumi69) March 19, 2023

Colorism is between ppl of color. Racism is between races. But, nonetheless- we understand what you mean sis. You should be able to move how you see fit for your life without judgement bc ITS YOURS 😒 — The Bi·Sexual Baddie✨♓️ (@justcallme_joa) March 20, 2023

Suki baby “colorism ” isn’t the right word , it’s called racism , I’m not sure what kind of racism but it’s there babe — ɱιʂʂ 🅣🅐🅤🅡🅤🅢 ♉️ (@xgreeneyeddoll) March 20, 2023

That’s Tove Lo, a Swedish white woman. The word you want to use is racism, not colorism. — Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) March 20, 2023

Another Twitter user pointed out that the legendary Josephine Baker also performed topless and battled racism during her era, and it was controversial then.

There is nothing wrong with performing with your boobs out. The greatest to ever do it. Josephine Baker, 1920s pic.twitter.com/qXQ5cHbG6m — Kenyetta Hughes (@Hollywoodqueen7) March 20, 2023

