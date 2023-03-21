MadameNoire Featured Video

 

Rapper Sukihana isn’t afraid to let it all hang out.

During a March 12 performance, the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star took to the stage dressed up in a barely there bodysuit that showed off her bare breasts and nipples. The “Wolf Pussy” rapper shared a brief clip of the topless performance on her Twitter account. In the 11-second snippet, Suki could be seen shaking her voluptuous breasts to a packed room as fans cheered her on from the audience.

“Grinch is my favorite song, childddd,” the “Shopping Spree” artist captioned the NSFW clip.

Social media reacts to Sukihana going topless

While some fans praised Sukihana for her topless appearance, several social media users criticized the rapper for performing semi-naked.

Twitter user @Pushtheline described the exhibitionist display as “disgraceful.”

Another person wrote, “Hey @sukihanagoat. Are you an artist or a pornstar or a stripper? I’m confused.”

On March 19, the sexually liberated rapper took to her Twitter account to call out internet bullies. Suki stitched together a photo from her recent performance with an image a of white artist baring her boobs on stage. In the caption, the 31-year-old called out critics for colorism.

Here are 2 free spirited performers. 1 is celebrated and the other received backlash the reason is because one is white and one is black. When it comes to color one is considered a hippie, the other is a hoodrat. It’s really not right so when I say I feel colorism, I mean it,” Sukihana wrote.

The Delaware native, born Destiny Lanette Henderson, wasn’t the first celeb to go topless on stage. Rock star Courtney Love freed the nipple during her performance at the Sao Paulo Music And Arts Festival in 2011. Kacey Musgraves made history in 2021 when she became the first artist to perform naked on Saturday Night Live. 

 

And while Sukihana does make a good point about the double standard, the 31-year-old femcee is actually referring to racism and not colorism, as some Twitter users, rightfully, suggest.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Another Twitter user pointed out that the legendary Josephine Baker also performed topless and battled racism during her era, and it was controversial then.

Do you think the rapper’s performance was over-the-top?

