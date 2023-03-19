MadameNoire Featured Video

Gen Z actress and singer Coco Jones reportedly had her rappers confused.

On March 17, while promoting her role as Hilary in the current second season of Bel-Air during an interview with The Breakfast Club, Coco shared a hilarious encounter where she mistook Bay area rapper E-40 for East Coast emcee Busta Rhymes.

The faux pas occurred at the Roc Nation Brunch in February. Coco Jones was excited to finally meet Busta Rhymes after her jaw-dropping impromptu performance on Nick Cannon’s Wildin’Out of his verse in Chris Brown’s “Look At Me Now” became a social media hit last July.

“So I go up to him, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, like, you had just seen my cover, my freestyle of your thingamabob on Wild ‘N Out,” Jones told E-40 thinking it was Busta Rhymes.

Coco then recited the famous lyrics of the song, and she didn’t get the response that she thought would happen.

The “ICU” singer told Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy that something wasn’t right.

“He was like, ‘That’s good, shawty, that’s good.’ I was like, ‘Okay, you take care now,” Jones recalled before her manager, who happened to be from Oakland, California, told her she was rapping Busta’s lyrics to the wrong emcee.

“My manager goes, ’That’s E-40’. I was mortified. Y’all, I felt real bad,” she recounted, laughing hysterically.

Later at the party, she said she heard that E-40 told other guests, “I think Coco Jones thinks I’m Busta Rhymes.”

“That is so disrespectful and so funny,” Charlamagne said as he cracked up.

The former Disney star told The Breakfast Club hosts that she wanted to laugh and cry at that gagworthy moment.

Coco said that her goal is to release her debut album this year. She recently performed her first sold-out show in Washington, D.C.

She also has a cameo in Metro Boomin’s latest music video, “Creepin (Remix).”