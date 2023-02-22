MadameNoire Featured Video

Gabrielle Union has some top-tier celebrity picks for who should play her in a biopic. The Truth Be Told actress revealed who she thinks would body the role while recording a video as Hello Beautiful’s February 2023 cover star.

“I think young me would be somewhere between, like, Ryan Destiny [and] Coco Jones. And then older me, I mean Janet — Janet Jackson!” Union said, laughing and smiling.

“Maybe Ashanti could play me in my 30s, early 40s, and then Miss Janet,” the actress added.

Gabrielle Union Biopic…?

Union’s mention of Destiny in her book We’re Going To Need More Wine highlights why the young actress could be a frontrunner for a role in her biopic. Union recalled meeting the Star actress at a pre-Oscar cocktail party and being taken aback by her young look-alike.

“I had heard that she looked like me. I saw her in person and she looks like I literally gave birth to her. Gab 2.0, only better,” Union wrote about Destiny.

“‘I admire you so much,’ she [Destiny] said. ‘If you could mentor me…’ B—h, f*ck you, I thought. You want me to mentor you?” Union recalled feeling during the actress’ encounter. “The press is literally calling you the next Gabrielle Union… ‘Except she can sing and dance!’ I smiled, and the photographers came over. They needed to document this moment of ‘Look who’s old!'”

A wild card recommendation for who could play Union in a biopic is singer Tems. The Nigerian songstress and Union were recently caught on camera having a lighthearted moment as the actress exclaimed, “There’s only one Tems! There’s only one — this is the queen!” With the right practice, planning and forethought, Tems could make a fantastic splash in the acting world with a role as Union. Would you watch?

RELATED CONTENT: “Tems Wants You To Know She’s Not Your Savior: ‘I Don’t Brag Because I’m Not Playing The Same Game'”