Two Memphis women were arrested for allegedly robbing an unsuspecting trick after he responded to a sex ad by the suspects.

On March 15, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) was called to the Lincoln on the Green Apartments in response to a robbery. Upon the officers’ arrival, they were told by an unidentified man that Ja’Forrest Hendrix and Zadrienne Purviance had stuck him for his paper. The victim reportedly met the two women on a sex website named List Crawler.

The man showed authorities the List Crawler ad that suggested a pay-to-play scenario. The two suspects allegedly placed the sex ad. The unsuspecting trick claimed he contacted Ja’Forrest to link up, and he was subsequently sent an address along with a price for the link-up. His cost to get it poppin’ with the young woman was $120 for 30 minutes. After he arrived at the Lincoln on the Green Apartments, the victim reportedly entered the residence, where Zadrienne ambushed him. The 23-year-old suspect, listed as male on the arrest record, came from behind the door to allegedly rob the mark.

The MPD was told by the man that Zadrienne said, “You know what this is– drop it off.”

The victim was forced to strip naked, gave Ja’Forrest $110 and then was ordered to come up with more dough via CashApp. The alleged stick-up duo then booted the man from the apartment.

Law enforcement agents took all three people into police custody to sort out the messy situation. The victim showed cops the text exchange between him and Ja’Forrest, and Memphis police obtained a search warrant to investigate the shady residence. The victim’s clothes were still in the apartment, and the $110 cash he paid Ja’Forrest was in a drawer in the kitchen.

The alleged pistol-packing mama was identified from a six-person lineup.

Zadrienne had a previous arrest for driving with a suspended license and speeding in Georgia in February.

Ja’Forrest’s Facebook account showed she was from Starkville, Mississippi and even attended Mississippi State University. Various images on the page revealed that she was low-key promoting a boss b*tch image on social media.

A photo collage from March 6 showed the young woman stunting with a vehicle and an expensive bag.

“Balenciaga baddie,” she captioned the photo.

The two suspects were charged with false reporting, defined as “an offense for a person to knowingly cause another to report to the department an accusation of abuse, sexual abuse, neglect or exploitation of an adult if, at the time of the conduct, the person knows or should know the accusation is false” and aggravated robbery.