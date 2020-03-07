Group Of Teen Boys Seen Viciously Attacking 15-Year-Old Girl On Brooklyn Street

A video of a group of teenage boys viciously attacking a 15-year-old girl on a Brooklyn street has gone viral after causing outrage. The surveillance video shows the group of more than 10 boys running up to the girl after one boy knocked the girl down and they began jumping on her, punching, stomping and kicking her as she lies there helpless. One of the attackers took a step further and robbed her, snatching her Air Jordan sneakers off of her feet and taking her phone and debit card. After the mob of attackers walked off, the girl was reportedly lying on the sidewalk unconscious.

The New York Post reports that the attack was in retaliation to a fight the victim had with another girl earlier that day. The victim allegedly had a fight with a girl who is friends with the group of attackers and they assaulted her as revenge. It took place in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn after 4 p.m on Thursday (March 5).

“This is outrageous,” Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said in a Facebook Live video yesterday (March 6).

Five of the suspects have turned themselves in to the police so far. Their names are being withheld due to them being minors. The police are actively searching for the other suspects.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released either, received medical attention at a nearby hospital for head trauma, bruising and swelling.

“She’s traumatized right now,” her cousin as and activist Tony Herbert told CBS. “She’s in a bit of pain. [Her] mom is just devastated right now to think that she sent her daughter to go to school to turn around and hear that she was a victim of an assault in the very city that she spent her life in.”

Take a look at the disturbing video below.