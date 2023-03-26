MadameNoire Featured Video

For many adults today, memories from your early 20s probably involve a lot of drunken nights and hungover days, piecing together the events of the evening before. Getting wasted, on a regular basis, has been part of young people culture in the U.S. since, well, almost always. But this new generation is actually taking a step back from booze, and for some interesting (and understandable) reasons.

One study published in DrinkAware found that people ages 16 to 25 are the group most likely to be sober in the UK. A report from Gallup shows that Gen Z drinks substantially less than people ages 34 to 54. Then you have the fact that #SoberTok is a thing – on a platform that is heavily targeted at young people, no less. More and more of today’s youth are becoming what some are calling “sober curious” – they don’t necessarily hate alcohol, but they’re interested in the benefits of going without it. Here’s why Gen Z drinking habits are trending towards sobriety.

Gen Z Is Living Safer, Overall

In general, Gen Z is taking fewer risks than previous generations. It doesn’t stop at alcohol. The National Institute for Health (NIH) says they’re doing fewer drugs. A study published in Springer shows they’re having fewer sexual partners. As a whole, this generation is pretty risk-averse. And, if you think about it, it’s clear why (read on).