Online users are sharing their deeply disturbed reactions after comedian Lil Duval’s tweets about his young daughter have resurfaced.

In tweets timestamped from 2010 and 2012, the comedian made inappropriate comments referencing his daughter, rape and sexual encounters.

“Whenever my daughter period starts, that’s when I’m gon be the first dude to dog her out,” one of the comedian’s posts read. Another stated, “#justinbieberpossesedfan hey justin, could u please r*** me and my daughter then hit me wit a bat if I get out of line.”

On the internet, users are calling out Duval for his tweets’ alarming and creepy nature.

“Those Lil Duval tweets are disturbing asf… it’s really no explanation he can give to explain them,” one person tweeted. “Y’all surprised Lil Duval said he was gonna be the first dude to f–k his daughter as if he’s not best friends with Boosie and an R. Kelly apologist… BIRDS OF A D*MN FEATHER PEOPLE,” another added.

Meanwhile, someone unfamiliar with the comedian questioned how the star gained fame with such problematic posts on his social media. A separate Twitter user pointed out that Duval has a history of misogynistic posts.

“Who is Lil Duval and why isn’t he in prison?” one person asked, while another said, “Lil Duval always been a disgusting weirdo, but y’all dweebs like his misogynistic tweets so you gave him a pass for sh-t like this.”

Other users highlighted that Duval has seemingly deleted the inappropriate tweets about his daughter in light of recent and brewing backlash.

“Sooooo we all seen those lil duval tweets right?! cus he def deleted them!!” and “Ian gone lie, that lil duval sh-t make me wanna throw up.. then mans went bac and deleted the tweets.. 10 years later,” they wrote.

In August 2022, Duval shared a tweet that claimed his daughter was 14 at the time of its posting.

See more reactions to Lil Duval’s past tweets about his daughter down below.

