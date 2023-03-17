MadameNoire Featured Video

Chris Brown is back in the headlines again. This time, the “Under The Influence” hitmaker is being slammed with more startling accusations of domestic violence.

An unidentified woman took to social media this week accusing the infamous singer of physically assaulting his girlfriend, Ammika Harris.

In a post shared via her Instagram Stories, the unnamed woman claimed she saw Brown, 33, “beat Ammika’s rib cages in,” while she vacationed with the couple in Tulum, Mexico.

The alleged associate also claimed that Ammika, who shares her adorable son Aeko Brown with the R&B star, had to seek medical treatment to “make sure nothing was broken.”

“Man I do not care what nobody says Chris brown is [a] woman beater,” the anonymous woman claimed.

The Neighborhood Talk shared a screenshot of the woman’s domestic violence accusations. The aforementioned woman did not explain when the incident occurred or how she knew the couple.

Woman shares DM exchange with Chris Brown shortly after dropping the new domestic violence claim

In a follow-up post, the anonymous woman also shared a photo of a DM exchange with a user purported to be Brown. In the post, the “Another Round” singer allegedly scoffed at the woman’s accusations of assault.

“U must be broke looking for attention,” the person wrote.

To which she responded, “Gtfo out my dms” and “ain’t nobody broke, my nigga. And you know damn well you beat that bitch up.”

Brown reportedly replied with a crying laughing emoji, adding, “Whatever u say, shawty.”

The woman ended the petty exchange, writing, “Please don’t come for me cus I humble niggas. Now go give your bitch a perc cus she hurt.” After sharing the screenshot, she wrote over the image, “Somebody find this man Karrueche, so he’ll stfu.”

The new allegation of abuse adds to the long laundry list of violent offenses looming over the “Fine China” artist.

Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran, accused the star of domestic violence in 2017. She was later granted a permanent restraining order against the Virginia native.

In 2016, the multi-talented singer and dancer was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a woman called the police and accused him of threatening her with a gun.

He was later released on bail, and the case was eventually dropped. The incident came just two years after Brown was arrested for assaulting a man outside a hotel in Washington, D.C. He was charged with a misdemeanor assault.

What do you think of these latest allegations?