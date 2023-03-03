MadameNoire Featured Video

Chris Brown wasn’t rocking with a fan who didn’t seem interested in receiving a lap dance at one of his recent shows. The embarrassing incident went down March 1, during the singer’s energetic concert in Berlin, according to TMZ.

Brown, 34, invited the lucky fan up on the stage to join him for his jammed packed performance of “Take You Down.” But instead of enjoying the singer’s steamy lap dance, the woman pulled out her phone to film the moment.

In the beginning, Brown could be seen gently taking the phone out of the woman’s hands and placing the device in her lap. But as the “Run It” hitmaker began dancing around her and grinding his hips during the sensual lap dance, the excited fan grabbed for her phone again and continued filming.

That’s when Brown got fed up and tossed the woman’s phone straight into the audience.

Thankfully, she was able to get her phone back — but it’s unclear what condition the device was in after it landed smack dab in the middle of the mosh pit.

Social media reacts to Chris Brown’s phone-throwing antics

After the video went viral, some fans of the singer defended his actions.

“Sometimes you just have to enjoy the moment lol. Don’t have to record everything,” wrote one person in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk, who reposted the controversial clip. Another user chimed in:

“She tried to capture the moment instead of enjoying the moment.”

Some folks felt like it was another inappropriate outburst from the singer. Famed media blogger Ken Barbie tweeted:

“Listen, I totally agree that sometimes we all need to be able to put our phones down and enjoy the moment… but that’s not Chris Brown or anyone else’s decision to make.”

Another Twitter user chimed in:

“Chris Brown had zero right to take someone’s cell phone, and throw it into a crowd. Like if you, as a grown adult who thinks they got sense, think that was called for, you’re a dummy and might be abusive yourself. Sure she was being weird but then ask her to leave? Lmfaoooo like?”

Well, after the dust settled, Chris Brown seemingly addressed the incident on his Instagram Stories, writing: “F-ck dat phone,” according to Complex. “Shawty got her phone, back too” he added in a follow-up post.

This certainly isn’t a good look for Brown given all of the controversies he’s been linked to lately. In February, the singer threw a tantrum on Twitter when he lost to legendary pianist Robert Glasper at the Grammys. Fans were also quick to slam Chloë Bailey for collaborating with Brown on her forthcoming album due to his long history of violence against women.

Hopefully, this doesn’t land him in more hot water.

What do you think? Did Chris Brown take this a little too far?

