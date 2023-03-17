MadameNoire Featured Video

TLC member T-Boz wants you to be aware of your surroundings.

This week, the “No Scrubs” hitmaker took to Instagram to share an alarming story about her 22-year-old daughter, Chase Rolison. T-Boz, whose real name is Tionne Watkins, said she was shaken up after her daughter found something suspicious stuck on her windshield wiper after leaving the doctor’s office.

“Y’all always hear about sex trafficking and stuff like that, so my daughter was just leaving the doctor’s office, and when she came to the car she had a weird thing on her windshield wiper,” the 52-year-old star explained.

“So, instead of touching it – because when you do, they’ll have some kind of drug substance on there that will make you drowsy and knock you out…..She looked at her surroundings, she hurried up, got in the car and drove off.”

After Chase got to a safe location, she used an object to knock off the unidentified item. But T-Boz said she was worried that the assailant may have placed a tracker on her daughter’s car.

“Now the concern is…I hear they put trackers on your car…Make sure y’all check for trackers so they won’t track you guys home or to the next location,” the R&B singer warned her fanbase.

T-Boz isn’t the first celebrity to speak out about the dangers of human trafficking

In January 2022, actress Tisha Campbell-Martin posted a startling Instagram video in which she said she was almost abducted shortly after filming a project in a remote area.

Recently, HGTV star and real estate mogul Egypt Sherrod claimed she saw a man place a tissue on a gas pump before he went back to his car to wait and watch for an unassuming victim to touch it. The incident occured at a gas station in Kennesaw, Georgia.

“So, if you ever find yourself at a gas station and a tissue is on the handle or you come back to your vehicle and see a tissue on the handle, DO NOT TOUCH IT AT ALL,” Sherrod explained in a since-deleted Instagram video, as she showed viewers the suspicious tissue hanging from the pump.

“This is what traffickers are doing. They’re putting a toxin on the tissue and then they’re putting it on a place where you have to touch. And then they’re waiting for you to pass out.”

Human Trafficking cases are on the rise in the U.S. A report published by the International Labour Organization (ILO) estimated that in 2021, approximately 27.6 million people were forced into sex labor.

Black women are at a disproportionate risk of being abducted for human trafficking. According to a report by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, 40 percent of sex trafficking victims are Black women.

Pay attention, and stay vigilant ladies!

