Tisha Campbell-Martin took to social media and shared a scary experience that happened while filming a movie in Texas. In an Instagram video, she said that she suspected that she was almost kidnapped by human traffickers.

“Don’t freak out, but I think I almost got snatched up,” she said. “So, they don’t have Ubers where I’m filming and I had to call a taxi. So I get this number, but the truck—van that pulls up looks real sketchy. But there’s a guy in the back seat, right? So when he jumps out, the guy is just standing there. I thought he was getting picked up. He goes get in. I look inside the car, it’s f***** up. The rubber is pulled up from the bottom, there’s dirt everywhere, the back seat looked like it was snatched out and snatched out for a f******reason.”

She said the man sitting in the backseat then started to motion for her to get in and other man told her to get in the front seat.

“I said ‘I’m not getting in the f******’ car. ‘F*** y’all. Get the f*** outta here’,” she said back.

When she went back to the front desk where she requested the cab, she realized she was almost kidnapped.

“What’s crazy is I went back to the front desk, the guy that gave me the taxi number wasn’t there,” she wrote in the caption of the video. “I asked the woman where he was. She looks at the number and says, ‘why would he give you this number? This isn’t the normal number.’ It was a set up fo real.”

According to the Polaris Project, Texas has the second most reports of sex trafficking cases in the United States.

