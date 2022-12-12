MadameNoire Featured Video

Egypt Sherrod is urging her followers to stay alert of their surroundings and possible human traffickers while at the gas station.

The real estate mogul and HGTV star claimed she saw a man place a tissue on a gas pump before he went back to his car to wait and watch for an unassuming woman to touch it.

Sherrod posted a clip of herself on Dec. 12 outside a gas station in Kennesaw, Georgia and showed viewers the tissue on the gas pump handle that the man allegedly placed there.

Her account comes after a Houston woman went viral on social media and in the news earlier this year over a similar instance where the Texas woman experienced tingling, numbness, lightheadedness and other symptoms after removing a laced napkin allegedly planted by traffickers around her car door handle.

“So, if you ever find yourself at a gas station and a tissue is on the handle or you come back to your vehicle and see a tissue on the handle, DO NOT TOUCH IT AT ALL,” Sherrod explained. “Because this is what traffickers are doing. They’re putting a toxin on the tissue and then they’re putting it on a place where you have to touch. And then they’re waiting for you to pass out.”

“He just walked away cause he heard me talking about it,” the HGTV star shared, speaking about the alleged trafficker.

Sherrod said that while she’s heard about setups like the one she witnessed, seeing an attempt right in front of her made her feel like her “heart beat out of [her] chest.”

“This literally just happened in Kennesaw. I am so grateful GOD placed me at this gas station at this exact time to tell this young lady DO NOT TOUCH. Cops were called!” her caption informed.

Season two of Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson’s show Married to Real Estate premieres at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV on Jan. 12, 2023.

