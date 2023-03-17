MadameNoire Featured Video

Some social media users believe Spice is trolling the internet with another scheme to promote her music.

Fans brought up Spice’s history of trolling to justify why they doubted the singer’s supposed pregnancy announcement. Twitter users speculated the dancehall artist’s post might symbolize a “rebirth” or that Spice has new music on the way. Others questioned the likelihood of Spice’s pregnancy since the performer’s body was reportedly “sent into sepsis” after her cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic went awry in November.

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Dancehall” posted a photo of herself with a burgeoning baby bump March 15. The singer, adorned in blue, rocked a braided up-do and a dramatic tulle gown. While one hand grazed her belly, the other lightly rested on the handle of a baby carriage.

“God has been so good to me,” Spice said in the post’s caption.

The singer shares two children with ex Nicholas Lall.

She received congratulatory messages about her latest bundle of joy from Nicki Minaj, Winnie Harlow, Sean Paul, Amara La Negra, Tamar Braxton and many more celebrities on the Instagram post

Fellow Love & Hip-Hop star Khaotic seemingly corroborated the 40-year-old artist’s pregnancy by copping to being the father of Spice’s unborn child during an appearance on The Baller Alert Show March 15. The web series’ hosts seemed unconvinced about the revelation after Khaotic showed an alleged text message from Spice that said, “Hey bro, you got me pregnant.”

“We like to keep people out of our business. Instead of calling me daddy she [Spice] like to call me bro. We don’t ever refer to each other as ‘bae,'” Khaotic explained.

