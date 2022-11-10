MadameNoire Featured Video

Spice has responded to claims that she was in a coma after suffering a heart attack during a cosmetic procedure in the Dominican Republic. There were also false reports that she died. In a lengthy post on social media, the Love & Hip Hop star clarified what really happened.

I’m in a better space today to properly update you on my current health situation. I suffered a damage hernia a few days ago that sent my body into sepsis. As a result I was rushed to the hospital for immediate surgery. As you know I’ve been off Social Media for a while to rest mentally. So little did I know that during my medical scare it was already been said that I had a heart attack, I was in a Coma , and I also died 🤷🏾‍♀️but none of that is true.

The “Go Down Deh” singer said she is now focusing on her recovery.

“However I’m still recovering from what really happened so thanks so much for all the prayers and concerns, please take great care of yourself, eat, live, love laugh, like it’s your last day, I LOVE YOU ALL SO SO MUCH,” she said followed by blue heart emojis.

Spice’s Agent Denied She Was In A Coma

Ray Alexander, Spice’s booking agent, had previously shut down claims about her hospitalization.

“Spice hasn’t had a heart attack, neither is she in a coma,” Alexander told Dancehall Magazine. “Those are all lies. The rumors were caused by people not knowing where she was and because she hadn’t posted on IG.”

There were claims that the dancehall star didn’t listen to her doctor’s orders and went under the knife for another cosmetic surgery. Blogger Ken Barbie claimed that Spice’s doctor recommended that she not get anymore work done and she refused.

“It is now being said she was turned away from her previous doc as he did not recommend her getting anything else done.. things took a turn when she went to another as a result,” they tweeted.

Fortunately, Spice is home recovering and will be rescheduling her shows that she couldn’t attend due to being hospitalized.