Proud girl dad Romeo Miller introduced the world to his second daughter with Drew Sangster on March 15.

The Growing Up Hip Hop (GUHH) star’s Instagram post included photos of the couple’s newborn and snapshots of himself cradling his newborn baby girl. Romeo also shared pictures of himself with the infant and the couple’s eldest child, 1-year-old River Rose Miller.

“My tribe is growing. I introduce to you my fearless, intuitive, and ingenious daughter, WINTER SNOH MILLER!” Romeo captioned the post. “My heart is so full knowing that my girls will have each other as they grow. I’m a papa of two! I’ve accomplished a lot of things in my life, but becoming a father is by far the best and most fulfilling. You made me see. Psalms 127:3. #ThankYouGod #GirlDad #LovesOfMyLife #Happy 💕💕💕.”

The father of two received congratulatory messages from Tiny Harris, Loni Love, DC Young Fly, Anthony Hamilton, Keke Palmer and others.

GUHH fans have watched Romeo embrace a new chapter in his life during the show’s latest season. The doting dad shared that fatherhood gave him a newfound appreciation for his mother, Sonya Miller. During an intimate chat between the mother-son duo, Romeo said Sonya put in “the time” while his father, Master P, financially provided for their family by touring.

This season, the rapper also revealed to castmate Angela Simmons that he and Drew are engaged.

“I keep my private life away from everything, but I’m an engaged man, Ang,” he said. “When you have a kid, you have to do what’s right. I’m ’bout to be somebody’s husband. You’re the first person to know that outside of the family.”

The couple welcomed their first daughter in February 2022.

Congrats, Romeo and Drew!