MadameNoire Featured Video

Romeo Miller praised his mother, Sonya, for her strength and support as a parent during a recent episode of Growing Up Hip Hop.

The reality star and executive producer had a sit-down with his mother where he expressed the importance of giving her the recognition she deserves. Romeo told Sonya that becoming a father opened his eyes to the immensity of her role as a mother while caring for him and his seven siblings.

Romeo added that his mother put in “the time” while his father, Master P, provided for their family by being on tour.

“At my sister’s funeral is when I realized who the true rock of our family is. And that’s my mom,” the former child star reflected in his confessional. “I learned from my dad, work ethic… I learned from my mom — she’s a lover. That woman has so much love.”

Romeo’s “Transparency Moment”

Romeo thanked his mother and all mothers in the caption of the GUHH clip posted March 2.

The reality star voiced his appreciation for mothers who risk their lives for another simply through the act of giving birth. He also advised other men to never disrespect the mother of their children.

“I know for a fact 99% of men will never make a sacrifice like that, including myself. My Mama did that seven times! You deserve so much more. No true (God-fearing) man should ever put down the mother of his kids in front of their children or publicly or even make a child pick sides (if it isn’t a life threatening reason) and that should be law. Nobody is perfect, but being a present mom is one hell of a job that never ends,” the rapper penned.

See Romeo’s post below.

RELATED CONTENT: “‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive: Angela’s Family Questions Whether She’s Taking Music Seriously”