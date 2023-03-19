MadameNoire Featured Video

NewsOne kicked off its inaugural cover story for their editorial series. Who else to spark conversation than the always trending Jemele Hill? She spoke to fellow journalist Clarissa Brooks on her truth: her Detroit upbringing, the influences that guided her to this point, and, of course, all things Black around and in between.

The two women discussed being raised in two Black communities, Hill emphasized the significance Detroit and its local leaders had on her instilled values. Their hardworking culture, she states is “built into our bones.” Hill exudes pride for their hometown, even when stricken with hardship in its history. Proudly stating that the midwestern city is “Blackity Black-Black-Black,” this pervasive cultural dominance flowed into education. Hill’s Black teachers poured this foundation into her own consciousness and it’s a recurring theme found in her work today.

The renowned journalist, whose accompanied photoshoot for the digital cover showcases her in jewel and earth toned satin pieces, also spoke about her process in writing her memoir. Aptly titled Uphill, her debut work was released in October 2022, and Hill recently wrapped a book tour upon her interview with Brooks. Being her own interview subject was a “liberating” experience for the Unbothered podcast host, stating how she had to commit to being as “open, honest and transparent” as possible.

Through embarking on that journey of reflection and analysis, Hill was able to forge a deeper dialogue with her mother, as she delves into their complex relationship within her memoir. Her knack for writing began as a therapeutic solution to vent on her gripes with her tumultuous upbringing. She recalls the conversation of them unpacking her journal entries as “cleansing and freeing.”

Jemele Hill is an unapologetic Black and women-centered force in the journalism and media sphere that will not go unheard. And her spotlight is well-deserved and long overdue. Read more of their intimate conversation at NewsOne’s The Front Page.