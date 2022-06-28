MadameNoire Featured Video

According to Twitter users, tennis champion Serena Williams continues to be the “queen of iconic clapbacks.”

After a year-long recovery period from an injury, 23-time Grand Slam singles winner Williams geared up for her return to the court over the weekend at Wimbledon.

During a pre-tournament press conference on June 26, Williams quipped at a reporter who asked how she felt about the “comfortable” draw she was dealt when she could’ve drawn world No. 1 player Iga Swiatek.

“Every match is hard. Every match. You can’t underestimate anyone or any match or any day. And anyone could have been drawn to me,” Williams responded.

In the replies to a clip of the moment shared on Twitter, fans of the athlete praised her confident response to the journalist’s question.

One person called Williams “the PR queen,” and another said, “Haha… no one has earned more “you know who the F I am” than Serena.”

Other users additionally chimed in with, “They gonna learn to not mess with the GOAT” and “Why do people always doubt her?”

Williams’ Return

Two-time US Open champion and tennis analyst Tracy Austin shared her thoughts on Williams’ return to the court in recent coverage for the Tennis Channel.

“I think the draw of playing at least one more Wimbledon is really what encouraged her to come back and play,” Austin said of Williams’ possible motive. “Is it a little too late? (She’s played) just two doubles matches before coming into Wimbledon. She has a decent draw, we talked about that yesterday. She has the right to play whenever, wherever, and how often she wants to play. We’re just happy she’s back.”

Williams has solidified her status as the GOAT — regardless of whether she plays on the tennis court or not moving forward.

As a mom, wife, businesswoman and philanthropist, we hope she continues prioritizing when and if she feels like adding competing on the court to her busy schedule.

If you’re interested, watch Williams’ full pre-tournament press conference below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Serena Williams Has Words For The New York Times For Misrepresenting Her In A Photo”