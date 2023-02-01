MadameNoire Featured Video

New Era Detroit is an empowered group of Black men doing their part to protect Black women in their community.

A clip of New Era Detroit members helping Black women load their cars with groceries and pump gas is making traction on the internet.

The local community group, armed with guns, highlighted protecting Black women as they get around Detroit “after dark” in a post shared on social media.

New Era Detroit also shared insight on the community group’s intentions and how locals receive their presence. The group noted the importance of making their mission public and transparent before they’re made out to be “vigilantes or bad Black guys moving around Detroit with guns.”

“We are sick and tired of the senseless violence year in and year out in our communities. Some people may not like how we are moving but at this point, it is what it is. Public safety in Black communities is a very serious issue and we are sick of it!” New Era Detroit stated.

“The safety and well-being of the Black community is the responsibility of the Black man and we stand on that!” the organization added. “[They’re going to] want to call us a gang and make it seem like we are just some thugs with guns so we are going to always keep the camera rolling to tell the true story.”

Social Media’s Reaction To New Era Detroit

Celebrities including Amara La Negra, Crystal Smith and Eudoxie Bridges showed the community group love on social media.

New Era Detroit encourages Black men to get involved and welcomes volunteers.

The local group is a chapter of New Era Community Connection (NECC).

The latter describes itself as “a family movement of New Era Nation.” The NECC stands on five levels of accountability: self-accountability, household accountability, community accountability, economic accountability and political accountability.

See how to donate to New Era Detroit and learn more about the community group via Facebook.