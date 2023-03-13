MadameNoire Featured Video

Singer-actress Chlöe Bailey says filming her first sex scene went smoothly thanks to her Swarm costar Damson Idris.

The “Have Mercy” singer said Idris helped calm her pre-scene jitters while being candid about the intimate day on set. Bailey said she immediately fell in love with Swarm’s script although the sex scene initially made her apprehensive. She recalled feeling nervous about the steamy scene due to a lack of experience in the bedroom, both as an actress and in her personal life.

“As open and liberal I am with my body, I was very scared because I haven’t had that many partners,” Bailey told Deadline. “I’m not like that…that sexual and open.”

The “Treat Me” singer explained that there were a limited amount of people on set and that “Damson made it really comfortable.” She noted that the two actors had a “bouncy ball” between their bodies and made light of the moment. “We were making a joke out of it,” Bailey shared.

“I have to give a lot of kudos to him as a man for making me as a woman feel comfortable, literally being raw and naked,” she praised.

Donald Glover’s latest series pulls inspiration from Beyoncé’s mega fame and the dark side of fandom that comes with it. The highly anticipated series premiered at SXSW March 10 and streams on Amazon Prime Video starting March 17.

Swarm tells the story of a young woman named Dre “whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn.” Actress Dominique Fishback plays the lead, and Bailey plays her sister Marissa. Damson stars in the dark dramatic comedy as Marissa’s boyfriend, Khalid.

