MadameNoire Featured Video

Chlöe Bailey helps an Atlanta youth choir bring their best to a music competition in Peacock’s new musical comedy, Praise This.

The “Have Mercy” singer took to Instagram March 6 to give her followers the “very first look” of the film. “So excited to share the trailer for #PraiseThis out April 7th!! 🎶 streaming only on Peacock,” she captioned the post. “I hope you guys like it. Be honest, okay?” Bailey says in the video before the trailer plays.

Bailey plays Sam, an aspiring musician hustling to solidify her spot in the industry. After her father voices concerns she’s getting involved with the wrong crowd, he forces her to leave Los Angles and move to Atlanta. The moody musician’s happy-go-lucky cousin Jess then encourages Sam to join her youth group choir and help them win a singing competition.

“The film falls under Will Packer Productions’ first-look deal with Universal, which has produced such hits as Night School, Girls Trip, the Ride Along films and Little,” according to Deadline. Universal Pictures reportedly hopes Praise This has the potential to become a franchise similar to Pitch Perfect.

Bailey has previously starred in Freeform’s Grown-ish and has several acting gigs underway. The singer is cast in Donald Glover’s highly anticipated “BeyHive-inspired” series Swarm. Bailey is also set to star as history-making New York Stock Exchange trader Lauren Simmons in the film Midas Touch.

RELATED CONTENT: “Chlöe Bailey Drops Teaser For First Solo Album, ‘In Pieces,’ Ahead Of March Release”

Praise This

“I think the comedy is surprising for a faith-based movie. We don’t take ourselves so seriously,” director Tina Gordon told Popsugar.

“It’s a nice intersection of funny and faith, sinners and saints, the club and church. It’s a big tent and everybody is welcome and I think that’s the surprising part about it. It’s a movie of faith that’s not preachy.”

Alongside Bailey, others cast in the film include Anjelika Washington, Koryn Hawthorne, Jekalyn Carr, Druski, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, Quavo and more.

Praise This debuts on Peacock April 7. Watch the trailer below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Peep The Trailer For Teyana Taylor’s Sundance-Praised Film, ‘A Thousand And One'”