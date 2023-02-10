MadameNoire Featured Video

Sultry singer and breakout actress Chloë Bailey is lending her talents to GFM Animation’s forthcoming film, Sneaks. She joins the ranks of Hollywood and entertainment heavyweights Anthony Mackie, and Martin Lawrence who have also signed on to voice characters in the project, according to Variety.

As of late, Bailey has been on quite the acting streak. She recently starred in the movie Jane which was released in August 2022. Stereogum reported that fans will get to see her in Girl From The North Country, a Broadway musical that has been adapted to film. The singer will also star in Praise This, a Will Packer production—and “Swarm,” Donald Glover’s project on Amazon Prime Video.

The musical talent has earned her chops on ABC sitcoms “Grown-ish” and “Black-ish.”

Sneaks

Sneaks is a “heart-warming and comedic adventure of a misguided, one-of-a-kind, designer sneaker named Ty,” notes the film’s official synopsis. “In this bright, bold, music-filled adventure steeped in sneaker culture, Ty must learn how to walk before he can run. And walking isn’t easy when you’re only one little shoe in the big city.”

Sneaks is expected to be completed and ready for movie lovers by 2024. The film’s pre-production, design and storyboard work is currently underway via Toronto’s House of Cool Studios. The project is a collaboration between Lengi Studios and Cinema Gypsy Productions. Sneaks is written by Rob Edwards, who previously contributed to The Princess and the Frog and Treasure Planet. The forthcoming star-studded animation will also serve as Edwards’ directorial debut.

The director referred to Sneaks “as kind of a hip-hop Toy Story” in a June 2021 interview.

“I try to make movies that my whole family will enjoy, and Sneaks has got heart, humor, friendship as well as some themes that I hope will connect with people,” said Edwards. “It’s both classic and contemporary at the same time and I can’t wait for people to see it come to life.”

“Music plays an important part in the storytelling of films,” added Grammy-winning beatmaker DJ Mustard, Sneaks’ executive music producer. “I’m excited to tap in and be a part of a project that brings both the sneaker culture and music together.”

The film’s impressive cast also includes Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai, Swae Lee, Macy Gray and Chris Paul.

Quavo, Coi Leray, Kiana Ledé and Laurence Fishburne are some of the other celebrities set to bring characters to life.

