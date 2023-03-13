MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans of Angela Bassett were BIG mad after the legendary actress lost the Best Supporting Actress award to Jamie Lee Curtis at the Oscars.

When it was announced that Curtis won the category, the audience lit up with excitement and a loud applause for the 64-year-old. Bassett on the other hand, looked more than disappointed. In fact, she didn’t even stand up to clap for Curtis.

Both actresses were nominated for their roles in Black Panher.: Wakanda Forever and Everything Everywhere All at Once, respectively.

Social media shares mixed reactions to Angela Bassett’s Oscar snub

Social media lit up with mixed commentary shortly after Bassett’s sad reaction to Curtis’ win took the internet by storm.

“Now why is the Oscars playing with Aunty like that,” wrote one user in the comment section of The Shade Room after the outlet posted the viral clip.

“Her Oscar is long overdue, she has yet again been robbed of her rightful Oscar Award. Jamie is good and all but Angela is, was, and will forever be Phenomenal in any role she plays. But instead it goes to a Freaky Friday actor, oh ok.”

“You’re telling me that corny a– Performance from Jaime Lee Curtis was better than this piece of Art Angela Bassett delivered?” another user chimed in, tagging a clip of the star as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Some folks on the internet slammed Bassett for her reaction.

“Dayumm #AngelaBassett it’s ok. It is called losing gracefully. Sitting with a scowl all pissed,” one person tweeted.

“Angela Bassett not standing up for Jamie Lee Curtis is kinda shady. I get you’re upset for not winning but damn.” another user on Twitter wrote.

Several people on the internet called for members o f Black Hollywood to boycott the Oscars all together and start their own award ceremony.

“We gotta stop seeking others to validate us. These awards were never meant for us!!” wrote one person, while another user added:

“Every year we act so surprised when Black artist/ actress/ actors don’t get their recognition at an event that’s not meant to celebrate us. Just make a Black Oscar’s at this point.”

If Bassett won Sunday, the star would have earned very her first Oscar. In 1994, the outstanding actress was nominated for an Oscar thanks to her incredible portrayal of Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It. Sadly, the star lost to Holly Hunter that year.

What do you think? Was Angela Bassett snubbed?

