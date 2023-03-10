MadameNoire Featured Video

Ralph Pittman is firing back against the claims of infidelity and abuse made in Drew Sidora’s eyebrow-raising divorce petition filed earlier this week.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Ralph filed a response to Drew’s petition this week. In the new court docs, Pittman denied cheating on Sidora and claimed that he never physically assaulted the Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

The 37-year-old music consultant said “he hopes to resolve” the divorce in an “amicable fashion and work to preserve the sanctity of the parties’ private lives.”

He also filed a counter-claim for divorce against Drew. In his petition, he cites that his nine-year-long marriage with the actress was “irretrievably broken” with no hope for a reconciliation.

Pittman has also requested joint custody of their two children.

In his original petition, Ralph asked the court to kick Drew out of the Georgia mansion they shared, the report notes. But judges have yet to rule on the motion.

Drew Sidora claims she was mentally abused and physically assaulted by her ex-Pittman

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, earlier this week, Sidora filed a divorce petition stating that she couldn’t take “[Ralph’s] continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse any longer.”

In addition, she said, that Pittman, “participated in extra-marital sexual relations” during their marriage. She also called him “a serial cheater and adulterer.”

The petition added:

“Such cruel treatment has actually persisted for the past couple of years of the parties’ marriage but has accelerated and gotten progressively worse during the month of February 2023.”

Further along in her petition, The Game star said she was close to filing for a restraining order against Pittman after a Feb. 20, 2023 incident where he got “physically aggressive” with her.

The former Disney actress got scared when Pittman grabbed a phone out of her hands last month, causing it to fall and break. He yelled at her in the process.

Sidora, 37, also accused the Mind Music CEO of stealing “a large sum of money” from her account. Now, she’s debating on whether to move her kids back to Chicago out of safety concerns.

The couple’s marital woes will be documented in the forthcoming season of RHOA. So fans will get to hear more about what led to the dissolution of their marriage very soon.

RELATED CONTENT: Drew Sidora And Ralph Pittman File For Divorce After 8 Years Of Marriage