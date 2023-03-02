MadameNoire Featured Video

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora’s marriage to her husband Ralph Pittman is coming to an end.

Sidora filed a divorce petition an hour before Pittman filed one Feb. 27, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE. Pittman pinpointed the couple’s separation date as Feb. 19, whereas Sidora cited Feb. 23.

Both Sidora and Pittman filed their divorce petitions in Gwinnett County, Georgia, according to TMZ.

The Game actress’s petition said “there is no chance or hope of reconciliation,” and both parties alleged their union is “irretrievably broken.” Sidora’s filing said she “reserves the right to add additional ground for divorce” if she and Pittman can’t amicably settle their split. Her husband’s filing requested joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s two children.

RHOA viewers may remember that the couple also co-parents Sidora’s eldest child, an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship. Pittman’s journey as a step-father and decision regarding whether he would adopt the child was a reoccurring topic amid RHOA’s latest season.

Another storyline the couple worked through was Sidora discovering texts between Pittman and his female assistant that she felt were inappropriate. RHOA has depicted some of the couple’s tumultuous moments and marital counseling sessions over Sidora’s years as a peach holder.

Whether due to editing or actuality, Pittman often faced backlash for what fans, Sidora’s castmates and RHOA production saw as him regularly gaslighting the actress.

“You’re basically saying that she’s lying and how it happened was not how it happened,” RHOA star Kenya Moore told Pittman in an episode from season 14 while defending Sidora.

Ralph Pitman On Divorce From Drew Sidora

Sidora and Pitman tied the knot in August 2014. “Love is a beautiful thing,” Pittman told PEOPLE in a statement.

“Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

