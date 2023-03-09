MadameNoire Featured Video

Cher is taking things to the next level with her new boo Alexander A.E. Edwards.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the 76-year-old shared that she and the 36-year-old music exec were gearing up to release a musical project together.

“I’m going to England to make two albums,” she told the outlet. “Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that.”

The “Believe” hitmaker said that her new album will be well worth the wait. She even gave a few props to Edwards for adding some unexpected touches throughout the project.

“I think like any artist, when you’ve got something good, you’re excited,” she added.