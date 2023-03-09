Cher is taking things to the next level with her new boo Alexander A.E. Edwards.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the 76-year-old shared that she and the 36-year-old music exec were gearing up to release a musical project together.
“I’m going to England to make two albums,” she told the outlet. “Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that.”
The “Believe” hitmaker said that her new album will be well worth the wait. She even gave a few props to Edwards for adding some unexpected touches throughout the project.
“I think like any artist, when you’ve got something good, you’re excited,” she added.
Cher and A.E. went public with their relationship in 2022. The couple formed a close bond after meeting at Paris Fashion Week and have been packing on the PDA ever since. During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year, the folk-turned-pop singer went into detail about her compatibility with Edwards despite their 40-year age gap.
“On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” Cher said. “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”
Friends of Cher are worried that she may blow through her fortune dating Alexander A.E. Edwards
Well, it looks like Cher and Edwards have been having a whole lot of fun since meeting because a report from Radar Online alleged that the star was blowing through some serious cash with the famed music business consultant at her side.
A few sources close to the “I Got You Babe” hitmaker say they are worried that she may blow through her $36 million fortune messing around with Edwards.
“Cher’s letting her boyfriend pull all the strings,” one insider told Radar Online. “It’s all about A.E. and what he wants. She’s been sucked into his lifestyle of parties, late nights, and drinking, and she’s neglecting her friends — mainly because they’re horrified over her behavior.”
The source also alleged that Cher was “splurging” on her new man with expensive gifts and trips.
“She likes dressing him up in the best clothes. She pays for dinner and limos too,” the source added. “But all this expense adds up and it’s burning a hole through her bank account. Cher’s still a wealthy woman with hundreds of millions to her name, but even rich celebs can go broke if they don’t manage their money wisely.”
Cher’s sons aren’t feeling A.E.
The singer’s sons Chaz, 53, and Elijah, 46, are also worried that things are moving way too fast with her new relationship. Sources say they aren’t rocking with Edwards either. But Cher isn’t interested in hearing what her sons have to say.
“Cher doesn’t believe her sons should be counting her cash,” the insider revealed. “If that’s their primary focus, they can kiss the entire pile goodbye.” The source added that Cher is so confident in her burgeoning romance with Edwards that she’s “willing to cut them out completely.”
They added:
“She’s been hell-bent on marrying this guy and is speaking to her lawyers about adjusting her will to make A.E. her sole beneficiary.”
Yes, you read that right. Oh, the things we’ll do for love!
On Christmas Day in 2022, Cher showed off a photo of a diamond ring Edwards gifted her for the holiday. Some fans thought that it was an engagement ring. Cher and Edwards seemingly confirmed the news in January when the paparazzi stopped to ask them about the massive diamond-encrusted piece.
“Can we see the ring please?” a photographer asked the couple, to which Edwards lifted Cher’s hand to show off the diamond ring, BOSSIP reported. They were also asked how the engagement was going, to which Cher replied with a laugh, “It’s going okay, it’s going okay!”
Well, one thing is for sure. We certainly did not see this relationship coming. What do you think? Is Cher crazy in love with A.E.? Tell us in the comments section!
