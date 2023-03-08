MadameNoire Featured Video

Move over Naomi Campbell! Zaya Wade is ready to become the next superstar model and fashion icon.

On March 7, the 15-year-old daughter of Dwyane Wade made her runway debut at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week, according to PEOPLE.

The young fashionista stormed down the catwalk wearing an olive green suit jacket and a matching dress from the brand. The rising muse complimented her stunning look with a brown handbag and flowing box braids.

Dwyane Wade and Zaya’s stepmom Gabrielle Union sat in the front row to cheer the youngster on throughout the show.

After the joyous occasion ended, celebrity stylist Thoms Christos Kikis, who has worked with the Wade Family over the years, took to Instagram with a video of Zaya effortlessly slaying her first runway experience.

“Tears in my eyes as i watched @zayawade make her debut at @miumiu today. thank you @dwyanewade for your endless trust in my vision. And thank you @zayawade for showing me what it means to believe in yourself,” he captioned the post.

Fans of Zaya flooded the comment section congratulating the fashion icon on her big debut.

“She’s clearly found her calling!” wrote one user, while fashion brand Marrakshi Life wrote:

“This is epic 🔥 congratulations s @zayawade @gabunion – what a walk!”

Dwayne also hopped into the comments section, thanking Kikis for his time and dedication to Zaya.

“You make it easy. Thank you for centering her wants and needs always.” he wrote. The proud dad also gushed about the big moment on his Instagram stories, writing:

“I’m not crying, you are.”

Zaya Wade is no stranger to the fashion world

Zaya has slowly been entrenching herself in the fashion industry over the last year. In October 2022, the young teen attended the Miu Miu fashion show in Paris wearing a cropped denim jacket, a plaid pleated skirt and a fierce pixie cut.

In February, Zaya linked up with Puma to model for their Forever Classic campaign.

She was also recently invited to attend the launch of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful’s latest memoir A Visible Man. Zaya dressed up for the occasion in a sleek leather ensemble and red boots. She completed the stunning look with a Tiffany & Co. choker and a black purse.

Congrats to Zaya Wade! We can’t wait to see what the future holds next for her modeling career.

