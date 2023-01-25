MadameNoire Featured Video

Chlöe Bailey’s first solo album, In Pieces, is almost here.

The pop songstress shared a teaser for the project Jan. 24 and revealed the album drops in March.

In the 17-second clip, Bailey wears a fitted latex red dress and balances scales as she gazes into the camera.

“Wear my heart on my sleeve/ They all say I’m naive/ But it’s better than nothing/ When did it all get so heavy now?” she sings.

Doechii, Latto, Yara Shahidi, JT and Porsha Guobadia were some of the celebrities who shared their excitement for the album’s release in Chlöe’s Instagram comments.

Chlöe Bailey In Pieces

In Pieces will be Chlöe’s first musical project outside Chlöe x Halle, the R&B duo she’s in with her sister Halle Bailey.

Chlöe, 24, has released singles including “Treat Me,” “Surprise” and “For The Night.” The vocalist showed the world she was ready to take on the spotlight as a solo artist when she performed her first single, “Have Mercy,” at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Chlöe x Halle’s latest project, 2020’s Ungodly Hour, reached No. 16 on the Billboard 200 chart and scored the duo a Grammy nomination.

Ungodly Hour is one of three projects the sisters released through Beyoncé’s record label Parkwood Entertainment.

“I am just so eager for the fans to hear the songs and the music. And I hope they love it when it finally comes out into the world,” Chlöe told Uproxx about her solo project in an interview last August. “I’m a brand new artist and I haven’t had a body of work out [yet], so it’ll be the first thing people hear from me, really. So I think that’ll be surprising in itself.”

