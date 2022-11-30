MadameNoire Featured Video

One of the next opportunities fans will see Chlöe Bailey’s unique flare will be in the upcoming film, Midas Touch.

The film is based on the true story of Lauren Simmons, the youngest and second African American woman equity trader on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to hold that position.

The movie will be produced by AGC Studios and directed by Haitian-American multihyphenate Numa Perrier, who’s behind 2019’s Jezebel.

Simmons will serve as an executive producer on the project, alongside AGC’s Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, and Glendon Palmer, according to Deadline.

No release date has been announced.

Chlöe Bailey As Lauren Simmons in Midas Touch

Simmons no longer works on the NYSE floor, but she reflected on that time in a 2020 interview.

“I loved working on the trading floor. I genuinely mean that. Even making my small amount of money, I loved going into work every single day,” she mused. “But I did see that our clients were institutional clients, and they were all white men. And it was starting to frustrate me that there weren’t more women, and people of color, that were in those spaces.”

Bailey’s involvement in the Midas Touch follows up on several acting gigs under the pop singer’s belt.

Most notably, the singer starred as Jazz Foster on Freeform’s Grown-ish, a popular spinoff of the ABC sitcom Black-ish.

Bailey also stars in a psychological thriller Jane, which is currently available on demand via various streaming platforms.

The “Have Mercy” singer is slated to star in two upcoming projects that Vibe provided details on.

Praise This is a “Will Packer-produced” project that the outlet described as “a musical competition comedy revolving around the world of youth choirs.”

Bailey will also reportedly appear in the Russell Crowe-led thriller The Georgetown Project.

