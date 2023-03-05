MadameNoire Featured Video

The family of Shanquella Robinson is demanding a diplomatic intervention by President Joe Biden and the U.S. State Department to help assist in the case of her death.

On Friday Mar. 3, Robinson’s family, Tamika Mallory, and dozens of activist joined attorney Ben Crump in front of his law office in Washington, D.C. for a press conference demanding justice more than five months after the 25-year-old was found dead at a resort in Mexico.

Crump and attorney Sue-Ann Robinson are calling out the Biden administration and the U.S. State Department to exercise diplomatic intervention to arrest and charge the person or persons responsible for the death of Robinson. NEWSONE reported the group demanded diplomatic intervention in order to help Mexico hold the responsible parties accountable.

“Fifteen weeks and three days with all this visual evidence. Nobody has been arrested. Nobody has been arrested,” Crump said. “I plan on talking to the highest levels of our government to say Shanquella Robinson is not irrelevant and you all need to give her the same dignity and respect as any citizen in the United States with merit.”

Harrowing details emerged about the death of Robinson, a North Carolina native who was a well-known entrepreneur that ran two businesses Exquisite Babies, where she braided kids’ hair, and Exquisite Boutique, where she sold clothes.

An autopsy report noted that Robinson died from a severe spinal cord injury and “atlas luxation” to her uppermost vertebrae, according to WJZY.Mexican authorities reported that there was no foul play involved in Robinson’s death, but a leaked video led to more speculation into the events leading up to it.

The clip showed Robinson being brutally attacked by one of her friends.

Throughout the video, several people can be seen recording the vicious fight. One man repeatedly tells Robinson, “Can you at least fight back?”

The FBI has been mum about the details surrounding Robinson’s tragic death, according to her mother Salamondra Robinson.

During an interview with the UK’s Independent on Dec. 1, Salamondra told the outlet that she had been anxiously awaiting to hear an update bout her daughter’s death investigation, but so far, the agency has offered vague details.

“I’m just trying to wait for somebody to be arrested. The FBI is not telling anything,” Salamondra explained in December.

“No one has been arrested. The people who knew what happened to my daughter are living their lives. They have returned to work and my family is left to wait and wait to beg for answers,” Sallamondra expressed during Friday’s press conference.

An FBI spokesperson told ABC News the investigation for this case remains ongoing.