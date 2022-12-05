MadameNoire Featured Video

The FBI has been mum about the details surrounding the tragic death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, according to her mother Salamondra Robinson.

During an interview with the UK’s Independent on Dec. 1, Salamondra told the outlet that she had been anxiously awaiting to hear an update bout her daughter’s death investigation, but so far, the agency has offered vague details.

“I’m just trying to wait for somebody to be arrested. The FBI is not telling anything,” Salamondra explained.

It’s been nearly a month since Shanquella died in her villa at the upscale Fundadores Beach Club in San José del Cabo. Last week, NPR reported that Mexican authorities issued an arrest warrant for a suspect “likely responsible” for the North Carolina native’s death, but the suspect’s name has not been released. It’s still unclear as to whether any arrests have been made.

Robinson was with several “friends” when her death was reported on Oct. 29. Initially, her travel mates told her mother Salamondra that she had died of alcohol poisoning, but a death certificate later revealed that the young entrepreneur died from a “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation,” an instability of neck vertebrae.

Around the same time, a video of Shanquella being viciously beaten by one of her “friends” also surfaced. Authorities have since ruled her death as a femicide.

Some of Shanquella’s “friends” have visited the family

Local prosecutor Antonio López Rodríguez told The Washington Post that investigators believe Shanquella’s death was the “result of injuries inflicted by one of the travel companions.”

Shockingly, some of the people that traveled to Cabo with Shanquella have since visited the family.

“These people looked me in the face and told me there was no fight in Cabo,” Salamondra added to The Washington Post. “They’re on the run.”

Shanquella’s father, Bernard Robinson, is also desperate to find answers about his daughter’s tragic death. He told the publication that he has been “a wreck” throughout the slow investigation.

“There’s a whole lot of unanswered questions in my mind about her death,” he said while holding back tears. “I just want justice for my daughter.”

Bernard also revealed that he found out about Shanquella’s graphic fight video while he was looking for a gravesite.

“It broke me to the heart,” he added.

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Shanquella was a well-known entrepreneur who ran two businesses Exquisite Babies, where she braided kids’ hair, and Exquisite Boutique, where she sold clothes.

“She had a kind heart. She loved life and loved people,” Salamondra described of Shanquella’s bright personality.

RELATED CONTENT: Shanquella Robinson’s Family Hold Funeral As Authorities Continue To Investigate Her Death