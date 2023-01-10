MadameNoire Featured Video

On her 26th Birthday, justice for Shanquella Robinson continues on as the case remains at a standstill. In an international case that made headlines last fall, Shanquella Robinson embarked on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with her friends to never return home alive.

After video of Robinson fighting, to the point of near unconsciousness, with a fellow trip member was spread across social media, many advocated for the investigation of the rest of the group. The footage, which was shot by another friend on the vacation, revealed that the others traveling witnessed the altercation. Within the viral clip, it became clear that Robinson was unable to fight back, yet the opposing friend continued to hit her, while none of the other members of their party stepped in to intervene.

Originally, as the friends returned home to Charlotte, North Carolina, the original story was that Robinson passed away due to alcohol poisoning. However, an autopsy later revealed the cause of death was due to physical wounds, specifically on her neck and spinal cord. A social media frenzy demanding an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death granted further inquiry into what exactly happened by the FBI. Despite this, her family disclosed that they haven’t received new information since this development. Her mother, Sallamondra Robinson, states that she is “not really talking with investigators,” as they warn that interference may disturb the progression of the case, according to Revolt.

The day before her birthday, the family had a balloon release to honor her life in her hometown, as they called for justice for the young woman’s violent death. ABC 11 reports that Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant, but the arrests themselves have yet to occur. Robinson’s loved ones continue to advocate on her behalf, emphasizing that she will not be silenced and her passing will not go unrectified.

WBTV reveals, in an interview with former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker, that the case should have more updates given the video evidence and multiple witnesses, but the dual FBI and Mexican investigation can cause lagging in the process. Yet the family is encouraged to “keep the pressure on the Mexican government” to ensure justice is served for Shanquella Robinson.

