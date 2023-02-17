Chloe Bailey just can’t catch a break. The “Have Mercy” hitmaker is gearing up to release the second single from her upcoming debut album, but some fans are pissed that she tapped Chris Brown to collab on the forthcoming track, according to TMZ.

On Feb. 16, the sultry R&B singer took to social media to tease her Breezy-assisted song “How Does It Feel.” The promo pic features Bailey hugged up against the Virginia native, seemingly hinting at a love song on the horizon. But fans weren’t too thrilled to see Brown as a featured artist on the track.

Social media reacts to Chris Brown’s feature on the song

“We’re failing Black women in music if they feel like they have to collaborate with a known abuser in order to chart,” wrote journalist Ernest Owens, while another person commented, “Will absolutely not be streaming. Catch you next time tho.”

Fans were big mad given Chris Brown’s controversial past. The “Under The Influence” singer has been blackballed from the entertainment industry since his 2009 assault on Rihanna and several other domestic disputes involving women.

A third person wondered why Bailey would choose Brown to collab out “of all the choices in the world.”

“We choosing this man who has a long history of violence against women? Why, girl?!?!”

Other users questioned whether Beyoncé approved of the collab, given that Bailey is an artist under her Parkwood Management label.

“I need her to step in and intervene. Idk what’s going on with either of them, but she needs to put them in timeout or something idk,” a third person wrote, urging for the 32-time Grammy Award-winner to step in and manage Bailey’s career. A Twitter user named @honest__papito accused Bailey’s team of making “poor decisions” that “have her all over the place.”

“The ppl who like her do not like Chris Brown,” they added.

Amid the backlash, a few fans rushed in to defend Breezy and Bailey.

“That Chloe Bailey and Chris Brown song is a hit,” wrote one person. “Twitter isn’t representative of the real world. Like him, hate him, or love him, Chris Brown still sells/streams well. There’s a reason why they did a song AND video. And no, I am not condoning his actions.”

Another person fumed:

“Y’all know how many of your favorites artist (especially rappers) have worked with chris brown? don’t try and set a different standard for Chloe Bailey. That is bull sh*t.”

Neither Bailey nor Brown has addressed the controversy. And if fans are looking for Chloe to scrub Brown off the upcoming track, it might be too late. Earlier this week, the star who is one half of the sister singing duo Chlöe x Halle, shared that she had “turned in the album” on Instagram.

“3 years in the making. Can’t wait for y’all to hear… SOON!!” she added.

What do you think? Should Chloe have thought twice about featuring Brown on her album?

RELATED CONTENT: Chloe Bailey Stuns The Internet With A Thirst Trapping Video Of Herself Sucking On A Lollipop